Ukrainian Defence Minister meets his American and Dutch counterparts before Ramstein

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 11:34
Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, who is in Brussels to participate in the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, has met up with his American and Dutch colleagues, Lloyd Austin and Kajsa Ollongren, before that.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, writes European Pravda

At the meeting with Austin, Reznkov thanked the head of the Pentagon "for the leadership that made it possible to unite 50 member countries of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format and attract unprecedented help from the entire free world".

He expressed hope that together with his partners he could agree on "increasing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces".

The Ukrainian Minister has thanked the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands for her personal support and reminded that the total value of the military aid provided by the Netherlands amounts to nearly one billion euros.

Earlier, Ukraine has officially requested the Netherlands to provide F-16 fighter jets. The head of the country's Ministry of Defense, commenting on this request on Tuesday, said that she prefers to conduct such discussions in a closed format.

Defence ministers and defence officials from about 50 countries gathered in Brussels on Tuesday for a Ramstein format meeting, where they are expected to lay out additional commitments to supply Ukraine with ammunition and air defence equipment, with these urgent needs outweighing long-term requests, such as fighter jets or rapid deliveries of Western battle tanks.

