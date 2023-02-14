All Sections
Border guards show footage of close combat near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 February 2023, 16:38
Border guards show footage of close combat near Bakhmut

The Russians, sparing no personnel, are sending group after group to storm Ukrainian positions near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast; Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to kill the invaders.

Source: Press service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "On the outskirts of the city-fortress, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including border guards, are fighting for every street and every house. One of these battles was filmed by the State Border Guard Service."

Details: It is noted that a Russian assault unit tried to occupy a stronghold of the State Border Guard soldiers.

The border guards responded with fire from assault rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers. The Russians retreated with losses: four were killed and five wounded.

In the posted video, border guards can be heard calling their work the best in the world.

As the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine clarified to Ukrainska Pravda, this particular Russian attack was repelled recently.

Subjects: Donetsk region
