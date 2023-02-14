Fighting for every metre, unprecedented destruction of Russian potential – Zelenskyy on Donbas

In Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the Ukrainian forces are destroying an unprecedented number of the Russian forces and military equipment, which Russia will not be able to restore.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 14 February

Quote: "Today, just as every day, I am staying in touch with our military, with the commanders. I had several meetings. The situation on the frontline, especially in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, remains extremely difficult. It is literally a battle for every metre of Ukrainian land.

We must understand the significance of these battles. Every metre won there strengthens the protection of the whole country. Every day that our heroes endure in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, in Mariinka and other cities and hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Donbas means the reduction of Russian aggression for weeks.

That is where the unprecedented destruction of Russian potential is taking place now. Everything that the enemy loses in our Donbas, it will not be able to restore. And this is exactly the potential of Russian aggression that the leadership of the terrorist state expected to destroy our entire Ukraine.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian authorities do everything within their power to provide their troops with more armament, more long-range weapons and a higher capacity for the offensive it is preparing.

The 9th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (the Ramstein format) which was held on 14 February in Brussels was dedicated to this.

