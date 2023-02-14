All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighting for every metre, unprecedented destruction of Russian potential – Zelenskyy on Donbas

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 23:00
Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut, photo by Getty Images

In Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the Ukrainian forces are destroying an unprecedented number of the Russian forces and military equipment, which Russia will not be able to restore.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 14 February

Quote: "Today, just as every day, I am staying in touch with our military, with the commanders. I had several meetings. The situation on the frontline, especially in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, remains extremely difficult. It is literally a battle for every metre of Ukrainian land.

We must understand the significance of these battles. Every metre won there strengthens the protection of the whole country. Every day that our heroes endure in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, in Mariinka and other cities and hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Donbas means the reduction of Russian aggression for weeks.

That is where the unprecedented destruction of Russian potential is taking place now. Everything that the enemy loses in our Donbas, it will not be able to restore. And this is exactly the potential of Russian aggression that the leadership of the terrorist state expected to destroy our entire Ukraine.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian authorities do everything within their power to provide their troops with more armament, more long-range weapons and a higher capacity for the offensive it is preparing.

The 9th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (the Ramstein format) which was held on 14 February in Brussels was dedicated to this.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News