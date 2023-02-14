All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighting for every metre, unprecedented destruction of Russian potential – Zelenskyy on Donbas

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 22:00
Fighting for every metre, unprecedented destruction of Russian potential – Zelenskyy on Donbas
Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut, photo by Getty Images

In Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the Ukrainian forces are destroying an unprecedented number of the Russian forces and military equipment, which Russia will not be able to restore.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 14 February

Quote: "Today, just as every day, I am staying in touch with our military, with the commanders. I had several meetings. The situation on the frontline, especially in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, remains extremely difficult. It is literally a battle for every metre of Ukrainian land.

Advertisement:

We must understand the significance of these battles. Every metre won there strengthens the protection of the whole country. Every day that our heroes endure in Bakhmut, in Vuhledar, in Mariinka and other cities and hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Donbas means the reduction of Russian aggression for weeks.

That is where the unprecedented destruction of Russian potential is taking place now. Everything that the enemy loses in our Donbas, it will not be able to restore. And this is exactly the potential of Russian aggression that the leadership of the terrorist state expected to destroy our entire Ukraine.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian authorities do everything within their power to provide their troops with more armament, more long-range weapons and a higher capacity for the offensive it is preparing.

The 9th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (the Ramstein format) which was held on 14 February in Brussels was dedicated to this.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: