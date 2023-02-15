Second day of Ramstein dedicated to tanks - Ukraine’s Defence Minister

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 15 FEBRUARY 2023, 03:41

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group will discuss the supply of tanks to Ukraine on 15 February, the second day of the Ramstein format meeting.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote: "The first day of work in Brussels is over. I am grateful to all the countries participating in Ramstein and to the North Atlantic Alliance for supporting Ukraine. Tomorrow's schedule will be full. We will spend more time discussing tanks."

What preceded this:

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he has no news about the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine after the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels.

At the same time, Austin reported that the members of the Contact Group had decided to allocate the following to Ukraine: Bradley and Abrams from the US, Challenger tanks from the UK, as well as upgraded tanks from the US, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, and T-72 tanks from Poland. The assistance also includes important steps from Canada, Germany, Spain, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal regarding Leopard tanks.

