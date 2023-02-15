All Sections
To recognize Putin’s annexation of Ukraine is to open Pandora’s box for aggressors – Blinken

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 15 February 2023, 09:28

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has explained why the annexation of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be recognised, as he believes that it will clear the way for all aggressors to do the same.  

Source: Blinken’s interview to the news outlet NPR 

Quote from Blinken: "If we ratify the seizure of land by another country and say 'that's okay, you can go in and take it by force and keep it,' that will open a Pandora's box around the world for would-be aggressors that will say, 'Well, we'll do the same thing and get away with it.'"

Details: Blinken did not indicate Russia's war in Ukraine was nearing a resolution as it approaches the one year mark. He said in order to achieve lasting peace in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin must first "give up on his notion that Ukraine is not its own country."

Background: 

  • At the end of January 2023, Blinken pointed out that only Russia was capable of stopping the war at that time, and the US would stand with Ukraine until this happened. "Only Russia can end this war today. Until it happens, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.
  • On 13 February 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Putin was launching new offensive operations instead of preparing for peace in Ukraine. "Almost a year after the invasion, and Putin is not preparing for peace, he is starting new offensives," Stoltenberg pointed out and added that this is why military support with everything necessary on the battlefield for Kyiv is crucial.

