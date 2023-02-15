All Sections
German opposition leader does not rule out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:57

Friedrich Merz, Leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), thinks it is possible that Germany will supply fighter jets to Ukraine. 

Source: The German news outlet ntv, cited by European Pravda 

Details: "Unfortunately, nothing can be ruled out in this war," Merz said. 

He pointed out that he can understand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s urge to obtain fighter jets. 

Merz sees the connection between Zelenskyy’s request and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s policy that Merz considered indecisive. 

"I would have liked us to make a decision on supplying armoured vehicles and main battle tanks at the beginning of last year. Then, maybe, we would have been in a different place in this war today," Merz added. 

Background: A week ago, Thorsten Frei, First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU faction, stated that no Western fighter jets could be sent to Ukraine. 

Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, has excluded the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine for the moment and declared that this matter can be discussed in a few months.

