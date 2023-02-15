All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German opposition leader does not rule out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 09:57

Friedrich Merz, Leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), thinks it is possible that Germany will supply fighter jets to Ukraine. 

Source: The German news outlet ntv, cited by European Pravda 

Details: "Unfortunately, nothing can be ruled out in this war," Merz said. 

Advertisement:

He pointed out that he can understand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s urge to obtain fighter jets. 

Merz sees the connection between Zelenskyy’s request and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s policy that Merz considered indecisive. 

"I would have liked us to make a decision on supplying armoured vehicles and main battle tanks at the beginning of last year. Then, maybe, we would have been in a different place in this war today," Merz added. 

Background: A week ago, Thorsten Frei, First Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU faction, stated that no Western fighter jets could be sent to Ukraine. 

Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, has excluded the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine for the moment and declared that this matter can be discussed in a few months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: