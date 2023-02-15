All Sections
German Defence Minister: Planes for Ukraine to be discussed in 3-4 months

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 03:55

BORIS PISTORIUS. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out the supply of German fighter jets to Ukraine now and said that this issue may be discussed in a few months.

Source: Pistorius in a comment to the TV channel ARD, writes European Pravda

Quote: "If the sky over Ukraine remains safe for the next three to four months, then we will be able to talk about all further steps – now it makes sense to use armoured units," Pistorius said.

Details: According to him, the issue of supplying fighters is not yet at the centre of attention.

Pistorius said that the current priority task is to ensure the security of the airspace over Ukraine, and this requires a functioning air defence system with enough ammunition.

Background: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he has no news about the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine after the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels.

Earlier, the media reported that Western intelligence data shows that Russia is accumulating aircraft near the border with Ukraine, which indicates that Moscow is preparing to use its planes and helicopters in the war to support a stalling ground offensive.

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

