UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine in near months or even years – UK Defence Secretary

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:54

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has stated the UK would not send fighter jets to Ukraine any time soon. He said the focus was on ensuring Kyiv's long-term resilience.

Source: Ben Wallace, as cited by European Pravda

Details: Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies to provide fighter jets and arms for the war against Russia.

"I don't think it's going to be in the next few months or even years that we are going to necessarily hand over fighter jets," said Wallace, citing practical issues.

"We have to plan not only for the fight at the moment, where we help Ukraine through seeing off Russia's illegal invasion, but we have to help Ukraine with its long-term resilience," he added.

"The point is right now, how do we help Ukraine help itself and gather enough to make Russia's advances also impossible?" he said.

Wallace spoke about the long-term resilience of Ukraine, and said if the government was to gift fighter jets, it would also have to provide about 200 RAF personnel.

Background: Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, has excluded the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine for the moment and declared that this matter can be discussed in a few months.

