Ukraine needs several months to prepare for liberation of its territories – Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 12:25
Ukraine needs several months to prepare for liberation of its territories – Defence Minister

Ukraine will need several months to fully prepare for liberation of the temporarily occupied territories. 

Source: Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform news agency, following the results of the 9th meeting in the Ramstein format

Quote: "Because they (the military – ed.) have a mission to fulfil the task planned by the Ukrainian General Staff. And this task is primarily aimed at the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. 

It takes time. We are talking about a few months when we will be fully prepared. And then, by the decision of the General Staff, certain events will take place." 

Details: Reznikov noted that the supply of equipment to Ukraine depends primarily on the duration of training of the Ukrainian military. He stressed that the equipment "cannot arrive just like that."

Advertisement: