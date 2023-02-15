All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian students forced to sign consent to pre-term conscription

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 15 February 2023, 14:34
Russian students forced to sign consent to pre-term conscription

The Russian military commissariats, together with the management of educational institutions, force students to sign consent for early conscription. This will make it possible to conscript young people in April, instead of  doing so in summer, when they finish their studies.

Source: Verstka publication

Quote: "Military commissariats, in cooperation with college administrations, began to require graduating students to write applications for early medical examination and draft board meetings."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, students are told that they will be able to take exams early if they sign such statements. Then the students receive  summons with an obligation to show up at a military commissariat. At the military commissariat, they pass a medical examination and join the army.

According to Russian law, students receive a deferment from conscription until graduation; however, in 2021, military commissars first began to persuade young people to enlist early.

Human rights activists say that, in particular, Moscow universities and colleges arrange meetings with the military commissariat, where students are handed out summons with an obligation to show up with a passport and a registration certificate.

The military commissars used similar tactics during 2022, and on the eve of the spring draft of 2023, they resorted to it again.

"They make fools of eighteen-year-old boys, who, of course, do not understand the legal consequences of such statements. Under various pretexts, with the help of persuasion and threats, they force them to sign statements," – stressed Aleksey Tabalov, the head of Conscript School, a human rights organisation.

Background: 

  • In November 2022, The Federation Council [the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament – ed.] has decided to hold consultations with law enforcement agencies regarding bringing back two-year service in the army.
  • On 12 January, it was reported that Russia decided to raise the conscription age – citizens under the age of 30 will be drafted in the military as early as this spring.
  • On 18 January, The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed that Russia was preparing for a new mobilisation wave, during which Moscow residents would be targeted in particular.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: