All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 6 Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most of them shot down

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 February 2023, 16:07
About 6 Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most of them shot down

About six Russian balloons were detected over Kyiv, and the air defence system shot down most of them.

Source: Press service of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "Preliminary, about six enemy air targets were detected in Kyiv's airspace. According to the information that is being clarified, these were balloons that move in space, affected by the wind.

Advertisement:

All the air targets were hit by air defence systems. Most of these probes were shot down."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reports that the balloons could have carried angular reflectors and reconnaissance equipment. The purpose of launching the balloons, according to the KCMA, was to detect and deplete Ukrainian air defence systems.

The final determination of the type and characteristics of the aircraft and their equipment will be made after the analysis of the remains of the downed objects.

Передісторія:

An air-raid siren was announced in Kyiv Oblast on the afternoon of 15 February.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the siren had been announced due to the presence of Russian air targets in the sky.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: