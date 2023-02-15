All Sections
Air defence system activated in Kyiv Oblast: air targets observed – Oblast Military Administration

Iryna Balachuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 February 2023, 13:01
The air defence system in Kyiv Oblast has been activated during the air-raid siren.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Air targets were detected in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. In this regard, the air defence systems have been activated."

Details: The administration urged residents to keep calm and stay in shelters. 

In Kyiv Oblast, the air-raid siren was sounded at 13:28.

No sirens have been sounded in the rest of the country. 

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Education and Culture, said that the situation in Kyiv Oblast was under control.

Yusov Quote: The Air Force, intelligence services are monitoring the situation. Regarding unidentified objects, the information is known, they are being monitored. Indeed, there is information on the enemy's intentions, including the collection of intelligence on the setting up of decoy for Ukrainian air defence equipment, and there is a corresponding reaction and system response to such threats".

Background:

On 14 February, balloons with angled deflectors launched by the enemy were recorded in Ukrainian airspace. 

Advertisement: