Moldova said it received information from Ukraine about object that caused closure of airspace

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 18:48

Moldova’s airspace was temporarily closed on 14 February due to an air object that official Chisinau received information about from the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Igor Grosu, speaker of the Moldovan parliament, reports European Pravd, referring to ProTV [ Romanian free-to-air television network ]

"Yes, it is either a drone or a device that performs measurements at a certain height. The information came from Ukrainian counterparts, after which the National Army identified it. Our Romanian counterparts were also informed because this object was moving towards the southwest. That is why we needed this short interval to ensure the security of the airspace," Grosu said.

Grosu, however, did not specify the origin or belonging of this air object.

"There is a war going on next to us. It came from the north, from Ukraine. We must be vigilant and in constant contact with Ukraine and Romania to monitor such situations," he added.

On 14 February, the Moldovan Civil Aviation Authority (AAC) announced that the country's airspace was closed that day from 13:24 to 14:46 to ensure the safety of citizens after the detection in the north of the country of an unknown aircraft, similar to a weather balloon.  

It was reported that the object was found in the area of Soroca, near the border with Ukraine.

On 14 February, an unidentified object similar to a weather balloon was spotted in Romanian airspace. Two fighter jets were sent to search for it, but the aircraft crews did not confirm the presence of an air target.

Meanwhile, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force, said that on 14 February balloons with angled reflectors launched by Russia were recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. Russia uses such flying objects to conduct reconnaissance and distract Ukrainian air defence.

When asked by Ukrainska Pravdawhether such aerial objects could have caused the closure of the airspace over Moldova, Ihnat noted that he does not have the relevant data but said that such balloons could theoretically fly into the space of neighbouring foreign countries, as they change direction depending on the strength and direction of the wind.

