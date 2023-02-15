All Sections
Wagner Group's units lost up to 80% of their personnel in Donbas

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 15 February 2023, 19:03
Wagner Group's units lost up to 80% of their personnel in Donbas

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on Russian forces in Ukraine’s east despite round-the-clock attacks by the occupiers.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy’s offensive is ongoing in [Ukraine’s] east. The attacks are taking place around the clock. The situation is tense. Yes, it's hard for our [troops]. You can see for yourself what kind of war Russia is waging. However, our soldiers are preventing the enemy from accomplishing their goals and inflicting very serious losses.

In particular, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel in some assault units of the Wagner PMC [private military company] and units of the 2nd Army Corps. Evacuation of those killed and wounded by the hostiles is limited or not carried out at all."

Details: As Maliar states, Russia’s significant losses have led to a significant decline in the level of credibility of the command's decisions on combat operations among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces.

"An increasing number of Russian soldiers are realising that their commanders are inadequately assessing the situation on the battlefield, as evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘suicide squads’, i.e., units staffed by insufficiently trained conscripted personnel who suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses every day," she reported.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that the losses of the Russian occupying forces were currently the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and their priority remained to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

