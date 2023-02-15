All Sections
Decision to supply tanks to Ukraine was too late – German Vice Chancellor

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 20:32

Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy of Germany, believes that the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine was too late.

Source: Spiegel; European Pravda 

Quote: "However, at least it happened now. Having made the decision to supply Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, we are doing what we can do now," said Habeck.

Details: Justifying his criticism of the speed of the supply, Habeck said: "Everyone expects a terrible Russian offensive. Russia has already stepped up its attacks in recent weeks. Time is running out."

At the same time, Habeck rejected Ukraine's request for combat aircraft. "This is not the subject of our debate," he said.

Quote: "Germany is currently focused on quickly delivering Leopard 2 tanks, as well as Leopard 1 tanks and everything else, to Ukraine. An important goal for Germany is not to become a party to the war itself. This is a line we have to be careful about," he said.

Previously: A large quantity of American military equipment, presumably destined for Ukraine, had been spotted in the German port of Bremerhaven.

Earlier on 14 February, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, named the countries that had begun preparations to provide Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine or made a commitment to do so.

