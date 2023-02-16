Critical infrastructure facility hit in Lviv Oblast
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 03:37
Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that a critical infrastructure facility had been hit in the Oblast.
Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram
Quote: "A critical infrastructure facility was hit in Lviv Oblast during an air raid."
Advertisement:
Details: Kozytskyi clarified that there were no casualties.
He also added that the fire at the scene had been extinguished.
He said the details would be disclosed later.
Background:
- Air-raid sirens were sounded at night on Thursday, 16 February in all regions of Ukraine.
- Kozytskyi warned the residents of Lviv Oblast about a "real threat".
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!