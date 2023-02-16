Critical infrastructure facility hit in Lviv Oblast

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that a critical infrastructure facility had been hit in the Oblast.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "A critical infrastructure facility was hit in Lviv Oblast during an air raid."

Details: Kozytskyi clarified that there were no casualties.

He also added that the fire at the scene had been extinguished.

He said the details would be disclosed later.

Background:

Air-raid sirens were sounded at night on Thursday, 16 February in all regions of Ukraine.

Kozytskyi warned the residents of Lviv Oblast about a "real threat".

