Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures seven

A woman was killed, seven people were injured, business premises were damaged and houses were destroyed as a result of a massive attack of the Russian forces on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A terrible night in Pavlohrad. At 03:00, when people were sleeping peacefully in their homes, the enemy attacked the city with missiles."

Details: Lysak said that a 79-year-old woman had died. As of now, seven people are known to be injured.

In addition, two injured people have been hospitalised: a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Doctors assess their condition as moderately serious.

The premises of an industrial company were damaged in the attack. A fire broke out there, which emergency workers finally extinguished.

Seven private houses were destroyed, and another 30 were damaged.

"The aftermath of the attack is being ascertained," Lysak noted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!