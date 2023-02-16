All Sections
Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures seven

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 06:54
Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures seven

A woman was killed, seven people were injured, business premises were damaged and houses were destroyed as a result of a massive attack of the Russian forces on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "A terrible night in Pavlohrad. At 03:00, when people were sleeping peacefully in their homes, the enemy attacked the city with missiles."

Details: Lysak said that a 79-year-old woman had died. As of now, seven people are known to be injured.

In addition, two injured people have been hospitalised: a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Doctors assess their condition as moderately serious.

The premises of an industrial company were damaged in the attack. A fire broke out there, which emergency workers finally extinguished.

Seven private houses were destroyed, and another 30 were damaged.

"The aftermath of the attack is being ascertained," Lysak noted.

