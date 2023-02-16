All Sections
Russians kill 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 February 2023, 08:42

6 people were killed and at least 13 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 15 February.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russia is killing civilians. On 15 February, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast: 3 in Pokrovsk, 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Avdiivka."

Details: Another 13 people in the Oblast were wounded, Kyrylenko said: 10 in Pokrovsk, 1 in Bakhmut and 2 in Kostiantynivka.

As of the morning of 16 February, the Russians killed at least 1,367 civilians and wounded at least another 3,052 people in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko points out that these numbers are not final, because it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
