Russians kill 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

6 people were killed and at least 13 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 15 February.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russia is killing civilians. On 15 February, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast: 3 in Pokrovsk, 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Avdiivka."

Advertisement:

Details: Another 13 people in the Oblast were wounded, Kyrylenko said: 10 in Pokrovsk, 1 in Bakhmut and 2 in Kostiantynivka.

As of the morning of 16 February, the Russians killed at least 1,367 civilians and wounded at least another 3,052 people in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko points out that these numbers are not final, because it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!