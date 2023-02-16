All Sections
Russians attack border city of Vovchansk second time in a day, one killed

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 16 February 2023, 14:57
The Russian troops attacked the city of Vovchansk, killing a 46-year-old man, for the second time on Thursday, after 14:00.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the repeated hostile attack of Vovchansk, which occurred after 14:00, a 46-year-old civilian man sustained injuries incompatible with life."

Background: 

Earlier on Thursday, Syniehubov reported that around 10:30, the occupiers attacked the town, using aircraft. The building of one of the businesses and a private house were also damaged.

Later, he reported that the number of casualties from the air strike on Vovchansk had increased to six people.

Advertisement: