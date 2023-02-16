Israel to support Zelenskyy's peace formula at UN – Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has stated that his government intends to support the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Cohen during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv

Quote: "Israel will support Ukraine's 'peace initiative' in the UN next week".

Details: Cohen added that Israel supports the people of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Background:

On Thursday, 16 February, Cohen arrived in Kyiv, the first visit by a high-ranking Israeli official to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In early February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with the French president that he was ready to send "military things" to Ukraine, but was not ready to go too far so as not to provoke Russia.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a peace formula in his speech at an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven on 11 October 2022. These are the measures that, in his opinion, would deprive Putin of any chance of achieving his goals in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!