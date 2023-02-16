All Sections
Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 February 2023, 09:04

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has arrived in Kyiv, the first visit of a high-ranking Israeli official to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Cohen on Twitter

Quote from Cohen: "I have now arrived in Kyiv. I will meet with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba."

Details: He added that he would also attend the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, which is returning to full operation.

In addition, the minister plans to visit Bucha and Babyn Yar [site of massacres carried out by Nazi Germany's forces].

Cohen posted a photo near the train and noted that he "came to say that Israel supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their time of need."

Background:

