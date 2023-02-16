Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has arrived in Kyiv, the first visit of a high-ranking Israeli official to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Quote from Cohen: "I have now arrived in Kyiv. I will meet with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba."

Details: He added that he would also attend the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, which is returning to full operation.

In addition, the minister plans to visit Bucha and Babyn Yar [site of massacres carried out by Nazi Germany's forces].

Cohen posted a photo near the train and noted that he "came to say that Israel supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their time of need."

Background:

In early February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with the French president that he was ready to send "military things" to Ukraine, but was not ready to go too far so as not to provoke Russia.





Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had been considering providing military aid to Ukraine, including Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

