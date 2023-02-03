Netanyahu expresses willingness to send "military things" to Ukraine

During his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, 2 February, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, announced that he is ready to send "military things" to Ukraine.

Quote: "On [the topic of – ed.] Ukraine, Netanyahu expressed a willingness to send ‘military things’ to Kyiv, according to an official with knowledge of the conversation.

At the same time, he underscored that he could not go too far without provoking Russia."

Details: The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the conversation.

In the briefing with journalists, Netanyahu would say only that "I explained our policies. He knows the issue well."

Netanyahu did not speak about Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s upcoming trip to Kyiv. He told Macron that "it is too early to think about mediation," He explained that he would not push his role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine until Russia, Ukraine and the US asked him to do so.

Previously: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he has been considering providing military aid to Ukraine, including Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

Background:

Israel has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the Israeli government has received criticism for refusing to send weapons to Ukraine.

In June 2022, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, called on Israel to sell the Iron Dome missile defence system to Ukraine and claimed that the US would not object to it. Israel disagreed.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Ukraine needs its own air defence and missile defence system rather than Iron Dome.

According to Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi allegedly held talks on changing Ukraine's position at the UN regarding the resolution on the Palestinian territories in exchange for air defence.

On 28-29 January, drones were used to attack an Iranian Ministry of Defence facility in the city of Isfahan that specialises in manufacturing ammunition.Western media reported that the attack was organised by Israel, which has not commented on it.

