All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New era of confrontation between Russia and West may be long-lasting and end suddenly

European PravdaThursday, 16 February 2023, 19:02

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has stressed that the Alliance must be ready for a new era of confrontation with Russia, which might be long-lasting.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with the AFP news agency, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "President Putin wants a different Europe, wants a Europe where he can control neighbours, where he can decide what countries can do. We need to be prepared for the long haul, this may last for many, many, many, many years," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that he could not predict how long the new confrontation between Russia and the West would last, as changes may come suddenly, as they have in history. "We saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, or we saw 9/11," he said.

As Stoltenberg stated, NATO "will always look into where there are opportunities to again come into the situation where there is room for a better relationship, but with the current behaviour of the Russian regime, the regime in Moscow, there's no way."

In the interview, Stoltenberg also said that he went to bed on the eve of 24 February, 2022, fully aware that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would start in just a few hours.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News