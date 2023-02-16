New era of confrontation between Russia and West may be long-lasting and end suddenly

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has stressed that the Alliance must be ready for a new era of confrontation with Russia, which might be long-lasting.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with the AFP news agency, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "President Putin wants a different Europe, wants a Europe where he can control neighbours, where he can decide what countries can do. We need to be prepared for the long haul, this may last for many, many, many, many years," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that he could not predict how long the new confrontation between Russia and the West would last, as changes may come suddenly, as they have in history. "We saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, or we saw 9/11," he said.

As Stoltenberg stated, NATO "will always look into where there are opportunities to again come into the situation where there is room for a better relationship, but with the current behaviour of the Russian regime, the regime in Moscow, there's no way."

In the interview, Stoltenberg also said that he went to bed on the eve of 24 February, 2022, fully aware that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would start in just a few hours.

