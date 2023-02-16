All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds talks with Kazakhstan's President Tokaev

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 16 February 2023, 19:09

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, on 16 February.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I had a phone conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan. We discussed cooperation on the international level. I also thanked Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid for Ukraine."

Details: Other details of the conversation are yet to be released.

In June 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, stated in a private conversation with Vladimir Putin that he would not recognise "quasi-state formations" in Ukrainian Donbas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News