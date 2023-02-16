Zelenskyy holds talks with Kazakhstan's President Tokaev

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, on 16 February.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I had a phone conversation with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan. We discussed cooperation on the international level. I also thanked Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid for Ukraine."

Details: Other details of the conversation are yet to be released.

In June 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, stated in a private conversation with Vladimir Putin that he would not recognise "quasi-state formations" in Ukrainian Donbas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!