European Commission abandons sanctions against Russian nuclear energy in new package

The European Commission has abandoned plans to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector or its representatives in the next sanctions package.

Source: Politico, citing three diplomats, as European Pravda reports

First, the European Commission informed EU countries that it would try to develop sanctions impacting Russia's civilian nuclear sector. And on the eve of last week's meeting of EU leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the bloc to at least impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom.

However, this plan has failed, the three diplomats say, pointing to the latest drafts of sanctions.

Hungary has long opposed targeting the nuclear sector, pointing to its dependence on Rosatom. To overcome Hungary's potential veto, the EU considered designating individual employees of Rosatom and other companies, but ultimately decided against it.

"Hungary doesn’t let it through, as their nuclear plant is owned by Rosatom and they say it produces 50 percent of the country’s energy supply. But sanctions against individuals (other than the CEO) should not impact energy security," said a second, senior EU diplomat.

Some EU diplomats expressed disappointment with this move. "It's sad. When it comes to the nuclear section ... nobody told us that it’s not okay or it will be a problem. This is why we’re surprised," said the first EU diplomat

On 15 February, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, officially suggested the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

The proposal includes further export bans worth more than €11 billion to deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial goods.

