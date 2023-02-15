All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission officially suggests tenth package of sanctions against Russia

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 12:20
European Commission officially suggests tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, has officially suggested the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, referring to video of von der Leyen and Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Quote: "First, we offer further export restrictions that are worth more than €11 billion in order to deprive the Russian economy of crucial technologies and industrial goods," von der Leyen hassaid. 

Advertisement:

Details: She has explained that it refers to products that Russia cannot replace with goods from other countries: electronics, special transport vehicles, car components, lorries and planes components, and construction materials that can be used by Russian soldiers. 

"Second. We will keep restricting the export of dual use and technological goods. We offer export control over 47 components that can be used in Russian weapons, including drones, missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen added. 

In addition, von der Leyen has highlighted that the EU decided to include bodies of third countries used by Russia to go around the sanctions for the first time.  

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps provides Russia with Shahed drones for attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Therefore, we are adding seven Iranian bodies to our list," she said, adding that the EU is ready to keep imposing sanctions on countries that supply Russia with important technologies. 

In addition, the European Commission President has said that the tenth package of sanctions is aimed at the Russian propaganda machine: "So, we offer to include Putin’s propagandists to the sanctions list along with politicians and military leaders of Russia". Josep Borrel has stated that there are about 100 new names in the list. 

The fourth point of the sanction package are measures of preventing Russia from going around the sanctions. 

"I call on the member countries to approve this new package of sanctions fast. Our goal is to have another [portion of] significant sanctions by 24 February, a year after Putin started his imperialistic war," von der Leyen summed up. 

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on the EU member countries to implement sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, as well as manufacturers of missiles and drones. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: