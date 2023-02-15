European Commission officially suggests tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, has officially suggested the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, referring to video of von der Leyen and Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Quote: "First, we offer further export restrictions that are worth more than €11 billion in order to deprive the Russian economy of crucial technologies and industrial goods," von der Leyen hassaid.

Details: She has explained that it refers to products that Russia cannot replace with goods from other countries: electronics, special transport vehicles, car components, lorries and planes components, and construction materials that can be used by Russian soldiers.

"Second. We will keep restricting the export of dual use and technological goods. We offer export control over 47 components that can be used in Russian weapons, including drones, missiles and helicopters," von der Leyen added.

In addition, von der Leyen has highlighted that the EU decided to include bodies of third countries used by Russia to go around the sanctions for the first time.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps provides Russia with Shahed drones for attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Therefore, we are adding seven Iranian bodies to our list," she said, adding that the EU is ready to keep imposing sanctions on countries that supply Russia with important technologies.

In addition, the European Commission President has said that the tenth package of sanctions is aimed at the Russian propaganda machine: "So, we offer to include Putin’s propagandists to the sanctions list along with politicians and military leaders of Russia". Josep Borrel has stated that there are about 100 new names in the list.

The fourth point of the sanction package are measures of preventing Russia from going around the sanctions.

"I call on the member countries to approve this new package of sanctions fast. Our goal is to have another [portion of] significant sanctions by 24 February, a year after Putin started his imperialistic war," von der Leyen summed up.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called on the EU member countries to implement sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, as well as manufacturers of missiles and drones.

