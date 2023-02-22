Ukrainian defenders kill over 145,000 occupiers, with 620 invaders killed in 24 hours

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 620 Russian service personnel over the past day, bringing the total number of Russians military personnel killed to 145,060.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 145,060 (+620) military personnel

3,334 (+8) tanks

6,569 (+7) armoured combat vehicles

2,345 (+7) artillery systems

471 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

243 (+0) air defence systems

299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

287 (+0) helicopters

2,026 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs

873 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,212 (+2) vehicles and tankers

226 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

