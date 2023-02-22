Ukrainian defenders kill over 145,000 occupiers, with 620 invaders killed in 24 hours
Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 08:12
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 620 Russian service personnel over the past day, bringing the total number of Russians military personnel killed to 145,060.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 145,060 (+620) military personnel
- 3,334 (+8) tanks
- 6,569 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,345 (+7) artillery systems
- 471 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 243 (+0) air defence systems
- 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 287 (+0) helicopters
- 2,026 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,212 (+2) vehicles and tankers
- 226 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
