Air-raid warning announced on radio in 10 Russian cities: Russian Ministry for Emergencies say it's a hacker attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 February 2023, 08:03
Air-raid warning announced on radio in 10 Russian cities: Russian Ministry for Emergencies say it's a hacker attack

On the morning of 22 February, radio announcements of an air-raid warning and a missile strike threat were made in 10 Russian cities, and later the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that it was a hacker attack.

Source: Russian online media outlet Baza; Ostorozno, Novosti; Russian independent news website Meduza; Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti.

Details: "Attention, an air-raid warning is being announced. Go to the shelter immediately. Attention, Attention, threat of a missile strike" was broadcast on the radio stations Relax FM, Avtoradio, Yumor FM and Comedy radio.

It was heard by residents of the cities of Pyatigorsk, Tyumen, Voronezh, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Magnitogorsk, Belgorod, Stary Oskol, Ufa, and Novouralsk.

Subsequently, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that this appeared on radio stations because of a hacker attack. "As a result of a hacker attack on the servers of some commercial radio stations in some regions of the country, information was broadcast about an alleged announcement of an air-raid warning and a threat of a missile strike," the report says.

