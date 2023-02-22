All Sections
Extras gathered for Russian concert in Luzhniki Stadium: Putin to speak alongside Russian singers

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:30

Final preparations for a large-scale concert at the Luzhniki Stadium to demonstrate Russian society's support for the war of aggression against Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin expected to speak, are underway in Moscow.

Source: Russian independent news outlet Meduza

Details: In the tickets, the event is titled as "Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland". It is expected to be attended by Vladimir Putin. The exact line-up is still unknown, but the media has reported the names of artists who supported the war, including Philip Kirkorov, Klava Koka, Stas Mikhailov, Polina Gagarina, Grigory Leps, Niletto, Oleg Gazmanov, SHAMAN, Nikolay Baskov and others.

The day before, a three-metre fence made of metal profile was installed at the Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) observation deck, behind which there are camouflage trucks.

Earlier, it became known that the extras for the concert were recruited for a fee of 500 roubles [approximately US$6.70], and students were promised to be exempt from classes.

It is reported that people from the street will not be able to get to the rally-concert. Those wishing to enter Luzhniki must provide personal data to the organisers.

Background: The last time when a rally-concert with Putin's participation took place was in Luzhniki on 18 March 2022, the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

