All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian ammunition storage point hit in Mariupol

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:47

Mariupol City Council has reported an attack on an ammunition storage point belonging to the occupiers.

On the morning of 22 February, explosions occurred in the occupied city of Mariupol near the seaport, where the Russian invaders store ammunition. 

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers’ ammunition storage point was just hit in the seaport area."

Details: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram that pier 18, warehouse 3 was the one hit.

The City Council added that after that, the occupiers took to the skies in their aircraft.

Background: Explosions occurred in the occupied city of Mariupol on the night of 21 February.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News