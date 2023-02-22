Russian ammunition storage point hit in Mariupol

Mariupol City Council has reported an attack on an ammunition storage point belonging to the occupiers.

On the morning of 22 February, explosions occurred in the occupied city of Mariupol near the seaport, where the Russian invaders store ammunition.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers’ ammunition storage point was just hit in the seaport area."

Details: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram that pier 18, warehouse 3 was the one hit.

The City Council added that after that, the occupiers took to the skies in their aircraft.

Background: Explosions occurred in the occupied city of Mariupol on the night of 21 February.

