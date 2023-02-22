Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Head: Russia sent 90% of conscripts to contact zone immediately
During the first official wave of mobilisation, Russia has recruited just over 316,000 conscripts, almost all of whom were sent to fight against Ukraine without proper training.
Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with Forbes
Quote: "During the first open wave of mobilisation, they recruited just over 316,000. The question here is: if everything is fine in Russia, and they have drafted another 316,000, then why continue the mobilisation? It means that everything is not fine. This leads us to a simple conclusion: how many casualties are there in the Russian Federation? This figure is sky-high.
...More than 90% were immediately sent. No one trained them, they went straight to the front line."
Details: Currently, covert mobilisation is underway in Russia. According to Budanov, in a country with a population of over 100 million, recruiting half a million is not a problem.
