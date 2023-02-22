All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Head: Russia sent 90% of conscripts to contact zone immediately

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:20
During the first official wave of mobilisation, Russia has recruited just over 316,000 conscripts, almost all of whom were sent to fight against Ukraine without proper training.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with Forbes

Quote: "During the first open wave of mobilisation, they recruited just over 316,000. The question here is: if everything is fine in Russia, and they have drafted another 316,000, then why continue the mobilisation? It means that everything is not fine. This leads us to a simple conclusion: how many casualties are there in the Russian Federation? This figure is sky-high.

...More than 90% were immediately sent. No one trained them, they went straight to the front line."

Details: Currently, covert mobilisation is underway in Russia. According to Budanov, in a country with a population of over 100 million, recruiting half a million is not a problem.

