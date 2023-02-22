All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Victory among ruins will not be real: Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:59
Victory among ruins will not be real: Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

On the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, Pope Francis, at a meeting with pilgrims, once again called for a ceasefire and negotiations between the warring parties.

Source: Vatican news

Pope Francis Quote: "Dear brothers and sisters, the day after tomorrow, February 24, will be one year since the invasion of Ukraine [by Russia – ed.], one year since the beginning of this absurd and cruel war; a sad anniversary.

Advertisement:

The number of dead, wounded, refugees, internally displaced persons, destruction, the amount of economic and social damage speaks for itself. Can God forgive so many crimes and so much violence? He is the God of peace. Let's stay close to the martyred Ukrainian people, whose suffering continues, and ask: was everything possible done to stop the war?"

Details: Francis then appealed to "those in power in countries" to make concrete efforts to end the war, achieve a ceasefire and start peace talks. "The victory achieved on ruins will never be real," the Pope emphasised.

Earlier: On 6 February, Pope Francis announced that he was ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: