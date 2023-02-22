All Sections
Victory among ruins will not be real: Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 February 2023, 12:59

On the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, Pope Francis, at a meeting with pilgrims, once again called for a ceasefire and negotiations between the warring parties.

Source: Vatican news

Pope Francis Quote: "Dear brothers and sisters, the day after tomorrow, February 24, will be one year since the invasion of Ukraine [by Russia – ed.], one year since the beginning of this absurd and cruel war; a sad anniversary.

The number of dead, wounded, refugees, internally displaced persons, destruction, the amount of economic and social damage speaks for itself. Can God forgive so many crimes and so much violence? He is the God of peace. Let's stay close to the martyred Ukrainian people, whose suffering continues, and ask: was everything possible done to stop the war?"

Details: Francis then appealed to "those in power in countries" to make concrete efforts to end the war, achieve a ceasefire and start peace talks. "The victory achieved on ruins will never be real," the Pope emphasised.

Earlier: On 6 February, Pope Francis announced that he was ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

