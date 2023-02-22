Law enforcers identify 91 Russians who committed crimes in Bucha

Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine has said that law enforcement officers already identified 91 Russian servicemen involved in the crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast in February and March 2022.

Source: The Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram, citing Kostin's statement during a visit to Bucha with US congressmen

Details: The Prosecutor General emphasised that the work is underway to bring all those involved to justice.

He said that during the occupation, the Russian army committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, and more than 1,700 civilians have been killed, including about 700 in the city of Bucha.

