Air defence seen opposite Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where Putin gathered crowds for show

An anti-aircraft system has been spotted across from the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia, where thousands of people with Russian flags gathered for a concert on 22 February and are waiting for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Source: Netherlands-based Russian TV channel Dozhd (Rain)

Details: Reportedly, the anti-aircraft installation was spotted in the Vorobyovy Gory district, opposite of Luzhniki stadium.

The founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, Ruslan Leviev, has confirmed that it was a Pantsir-S1 system.

Leviev said it seems that the placement of air defence systems during such events has become a normal practice in Moscow because previously, such systems were installed in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Putin's residence, on the roof of the building of the Ministry of Defence and on the roof of the office centre near the Kremlin.

Previously, the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team had not heard about the presence of air defence systems near Luzhniki.

The day before, a three-metre fence made of a metal profile was installed at the observation deck of the Vorobyovy Gory, with camouflaged trucks parked behind it.

On 22 February, tens of thousands of people gathered at Luzhniki Stadium for a concert meeting, where Russians are to show their support for the genocide of Ukrainians. The event is officially called the "Glory to the Defenders of the Motherland" holiday program.

The Russian flag was carefully left near each of the seats.

The crowd is waiting for the appearance of Russian dictator Putin.

Philip Kirkorov, Klava Koka, Stas Mikhailov, Polina Gagarina, Grigoriy Leps, Niletto, Oleg Gazmanov, SHAMAN, Nikolay Baskov and others will warm up the audience.

Extras were recruited for a concert for a fee of RUR500 roubles, and students were promised to be allowed to skip classes.

Reportedly, people from the street will not be able to get to the rally concert. Those who want to attend the show at Luzhniki Stadium must provide their personal data to the organisers.

