US and Ukraine have common understanding of what victory is

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 20:49

Ukraine and the United States share the same vision of what would be a victory in the war against Russia.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of Ukrainian President’s Office, during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 21 February, as correspondent of European Pravda reports

Quote: "The United States and we have the same understanding of what victory means: it is the full recovery of Ukraine's territorial integrity," Yermak said.

He also emphasised that Ukraine will seek security guarantees and NATO membership to prevent a recurrence of large-scale aggression in the future.

"In addition, if everything (remains) as it is, the chance of a repeat of the aggression is very high. That is why security guarantees and NATO membership are also important to us," the Head of the President’s Office said.

Commenting on the US President's unannounced visit to Kyiv, Yermak said that he had hurried up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has suggested that the UK would be the first country to unblock the supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

