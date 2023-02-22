Russian ambassador promises Moscow won't deploy nuclear weapons "in this conflict"

Andrei Kelin, Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, has said that Moscow would not use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kelin in an interview with LBC, a UK-based radio station

Quote from Kelin: "In this conflict? No, we have a very clear doctrine, and it describes a very precise case when a nuclear weapon can be used. It is if a nuclear attack is launched against Russia for the first time, and if a conventional attack will be so grave that the existence of our state is in danger."

Details: Kelin also commented on Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. He explained that Russia has suspended "verification procedures" for Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons arsenal.

"However, we are responsible participants, and the limits on the nuclear warhead will remain, we will stick to the limits that have been inscribed in the treaty," Kelin claimed.

Background: In a new attempt at nuclear blackmail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 21 February that Russia has suspended its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty treaty, but has not withdrawn from it. On 22 February, the Russian Federation Council [the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament - ed.] voted in favour of suspending Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the START treaty, and US President Joe Biden called it a "big mistake".

