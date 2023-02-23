Ukraine's Foreign Minister convinced UN will approve resolution on Ukraine's Peace Formula despite Russia's efforts to obstruct it

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed confidence in the outcome of Thursday’s vote on a draft resolution containing Ukraine’s Peace Formula to put an end to the full-scale aggression.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release following Kuleba’s press conference outside the UN Headquarters in New York

Quote from Kuleba: "We are fully satisfied with the draft resolution to mark the tragic anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine, which Russia is trying to sabotage in every way it can."

Advertisement:

Details: Kuleba said that the resolution will demand that Russia withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine, cease hostilities, and implement the key provisions of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"There is a fierce behind-the-scenes struggle, but despite the efforts of Russia and its satellite states to use every available procedural tool to introduce amendments and obstruct the adoption of the resolution, we are confident that the Ukrainian resolution will be successfully approved tomorrow," Kuleba said.

Background: On 22 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the UN General Assembly will vote on Ukraine’s Peace Formula on 23 February.

Zelenskyy proposed the 10-point Peace Formula during the G20 summit in autumn 2022; the peace plan outlines his vision for Ukraine’s and global security, including food and energy security, and stipulates the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Global leaders, including those from the US, the EU and Turkey, have expressed their support for Zelenskyy’s proposal. Ukrainian officials discussed the possibility of holding an event dedicated to the Peace Formula to mark the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!