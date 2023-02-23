All Sections
Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 07:53
Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez has come to Kyiv on an official visit; he will also visit tge cities of Irpin and Bucha where Russians committed war crimes during the partial occupation of Kyiv Oblast in February 2022.

This was reported by the correspondent of Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster], European Pravda writes.

The largest Spanish media outlets and the prime minister himself have not yet confirmed the visit, but Suspilne published a photo from the central railway station in Kyiv. Previously, the media outlets found out from unofficial sources that Pedro Sanchez should arrive around 8:00 on Thursday.

Sanchez apparently arrived in the capital by train on the morning of 23 February. It is reported that he plans to visit Irpin and Bucha, as well as meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

Advertisement: