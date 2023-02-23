87% of Ukrainians not ready to give up their land

As of February 2023, a year after Russia's full-scale invasion, the vast majority of Ukrainians, 87%, do not agree to any territorial concessions to end the war.

Source: survey results, conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 14-22 February

Quote from KIIS: "No territorial concessions are acceptable for 87% of respondents. Only 9% believe that some territories can be given up in order to achieve peace and preserve independence."

Details: Sociologists noted that 85% of people considered the concessions unacceptable in December 2022, but the difference with the current indicator is within statistical error; that is, in fact, no changes have occurred. Additionally, in December, the same number of people (8%) supported negotiations with Russia and were ready to give up certain territories for peace.

At the same time, it was noted that the absolute majority of the population in all Ukrainian oblasts opposes any territorial concessions. In particular, 82% stand against concessions (with only 13% saying "yes") among residents of the east, and 86% of people are against concessions (only 9% supporting these) among residents of the south. Compared to September, the situation in all oblasts is more or less stable.

Sociologists emphasised that the general readiness for "difficult compromises" is an important indicator of stability and readiness to continue the struggle. Such survey results show that Ukrainians retain their unity and desire to continue resisting the aggressor at the end of the difficult winter.

The survey was conducted from 14 to 22 February. 2,002 respondents aged 18 and older living in all areas of Ukraine (except Crimea) were asked using the telephone interviews method based on a random sample of mobile numbers. The sample did not include residents of territories that were not temporarily controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until 24 February 2022 (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol city, and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after 24 February 2022 .

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.

Due to the war, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. But sociologists believe that the obtained results still retain high representativeness and allow a fairly reliable analysis of the population's public mood.

