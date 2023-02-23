All Sections
Russians deliver missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast: people trapped under rubble

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 11:14
Russians deliver missile strike in Kharkiv Oblast: people trapped under rubble

On 23 February, the Russians carried out a missile attack on Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, targeting an administrative building; civilians were trapped under rubble. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "On Thursday, the occupiers also struck the Kupiansk district. According to preliminary information, it was a S-300 missile. They targeted an administrative building."

Details: He also added that a man, who was in the vicinity of the building at the time of the missile attack, was injured. At least two people remain under rubble. Emergency Services are working on the site. 

The Russsians also shelled the city of Kupiansk in the morning of 23 February, causing injuries to two women. The medics provided them with medical assistance. 

