Ukraine's Air Force shows German Gepard "hunting"

The Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system, provided by the allies, effectively destroys Russian air targets.

Source: video of the Public Relations Service of the Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The soldiers of the Gepard anti-aircraft gun combat crew are on duty around-the-clock to protect our skies from Russia.

Our soldiers skilfully use the equipment provided by partner countries, with the help of which a significant part of Russian air targets were shot down."

Details: Gepard is an anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system based on the Leopard 1 tank, with a calibre of 35mm, designed to cover the sky and motorised units going on the offensive from low-speed, low-flying air targets.

The self-propelled artillery system has a sky-tracking radar and a capture radar. It can also fire at ground light-armoured targets, explains Serhii, gunner of the self-propelled artillery that guards the airspace in the south of Ukraine.

