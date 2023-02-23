All Sections
Hackers broadcast address by Ukraine's intelligence chief on Gazprom's Crimean radio station

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 13:04

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, hackers have broadcast "threats" from the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, on Russian propagandist radio stations in occupied Crimea.

Source: RIA Novosti quoting the Sputnik v Krymu (Satellite in Crimea) radio station and the so-called "Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea".

Quote: "On 23 February, an address by Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, and the national anthem of Ukraine were broadcast on the airwaves of Sputnik v Krymu radio and Vera (Faith) radio, in a number of districts on the peninsula – Alushta, Bilohirsk, Dzhankoi and Sudak."

Details: Both radio stations are part of Gazprom-Media Radio, and the first is also part of the Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) media group.

Russian media did not elaborate on what exactly Budanov said on the air, but said the address contained "threats". The radio broadcast was interrupted, but it has now been restored. The occupiers claim that the broadcast in Simferopol and Sevastopol was not hacked.

The problem reportedly affected the equipment that prepares the signal for transmission on FM frequencies.

Update: A video has been posted on anonymous Telegram channels that purports to be a recording of Budanov's address on the air of Sputnik v Krymu radio: "Crimea, Donbas and the entire South of Ukraine will return home forever. We will find every traitor to Ukraine, wherever they are hiding. To all patriots: the time to act has come. Wait. We're on our way to you."

Background:

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a "false air-raid warning" that was broadcast by radio stations in Voronezh, Belgorod and Kurgan oblasts, Russia, reportedly as a result of a hacker attack.

