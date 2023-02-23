Court seizes assets worth US$154 million from former pro-Russian MP's wife

A court has seized assets owned by Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk [a pro-Russian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.],with a total value of more than UAH 5.6 billion [equiv. USD 154,413,520]. Marchenko is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Ivano-Frankivsk Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the court ruling concerns 14% shareholdings in two oblast energy companies and a shareholding of over 4% in a third, which Marchenko holds through five offshore companies.

Two plots of land, four residential buildings in the city of Kyiv and Crimea, and ten cars belonging to the defendant were also seized.

In addition, Marchenko's assets in 18 agro-industrial, investment, telecommunications and other businesses were seized.

Among them are the Kyiv companies Terra-Invest, Ukrcapital and Sport-Tour, which Medvedchuk's wife used to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine.

They were used to found a company under Russian law through which Marchenko transferred millions to the accounts of the Russian National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, and paid "taxes" to Russia’s state budget, the SSU emphasises.

Previously: SSU investigators served Oksana Marchenko and the head of an affiliated Crimean firm with a notice of suspicion of financing actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order, or seizing state power, or changing the state border of Ukraine.

A senior manager of Ukrcapital and Sport-Tour has now been served with a notice of suspicion under the same article.

The perpetrator was arrested and remanded in custody.

Reference: The crime of which Marchenko and the company managers are suspected is punishable by imprisonment with confiscation of property. The seizure of assets will ensure that they can be confiscated by a court judgment and will protect the property from being re-registered to other persons.

