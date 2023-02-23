Hungarian Foreign Ministry prepares Orban's visit to Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary is preparing the visit of Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, to Kyiv.

Source: Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, in an interview for the Index media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Szijjártó reported about this when answering the question why Orbán still has not visited Kyiv.

Quote: "When the time for the visit comes, the Prime Minister of Hugary will go to Kyiv as well, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is preparing the visit at the moment," stated Szijjártó.

He added that he personally received no invitations to visit the Ukrainian capital.

"If I receive an invitation and we are able to agree on the agenda and the date of the visit in advance, I will go with great pleasure, but I have not received such an invitation yet," he said.

Bertalan Havasi, press secretary of Orbán, confirmed earlier that during the meeting within the framework of the EU Summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Orbán to visit Ukraine.

Background:

The day before, Szijjártó called for an immediate cease of fire in Ukraine and direct negotiations between the Presidents of the US and Russia with the aim of ending the war.

