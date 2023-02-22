Putin and Biden should talk, this war must end – Hungarian Foreign Minister

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and direct talks between the US and Russian presidents to end the war.

Source: Szijjártó during a joint press conference with Rafael Grossi, Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported by European Pravda, citing Hungarian news outlet Magyar Hirlap

Details: Szijjártó was answering a question regarding the separate speeches of the US and Russian presidents on 21 February.

Quote: "They could have done a much greater service to humanity if they had talked to each other yesterday," said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

"This war must end immediately. If there is no immediate ceasefire and peace talks do not start straight away, there could be huge problems," he added.

Szijjártó believes that "it would be great if the Americans and the Russians finally talked to each other and did everything possible to end this war as soon as possible".

Background: Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer scolded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his policies that played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban had previously stated that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wanted it to.

Hungarian officials have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

