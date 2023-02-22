All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin and Biden should talk, this war must end – Hungarian Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 20:11

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and direct talks between the US and Russian presidents to end the war.

Source: Szijjártó during a joint press conference with Rafael Grossi, Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported by European Pravda, citing Hungarian news outlet Magyar Hirlap

Details: Szijjártó was answering a question regarding the separate speeches of the US and Russian presidents on 21 February.

Quote: "They could have done a much greater service to humanity if they had talked to each other yesterday," said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

"This war must end immediately. If there is no immediate ceasefire and peace talks do not start straight away, there could be huge problems," he added.

Szijjártó believes that "it would be great if the Americans and the Russians finally talked to each other and did everything possible to end this war as soon as possible".

Background: Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer scolded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his policies that played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Orban had previously stated that peace in Ukraine would come when the United States wanted it to.

Hungarian officials have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

See also: Not Eternal Orbán: How to Overcome Crisis Between Ukraine and Hungary

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News