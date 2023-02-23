All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian partisans help Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage point in southern Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 16:34

Partisans on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast handed the information on the location of a Russian ammunition storage point over to Ukraine’s Armed Forces: the target was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Press service of the National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Ukraine's Armed Forces carried out an artillery shelling on a Russian ammunition storage point in the vicinity of one of the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The NRC reports that the exact information from the local resistance movement helped to find out about the location of the storage point and adjust the targeting.

Quote: "We emphasise once again that partisanship is not only direct actions aimed at undermining the enemy's military equipment and [killing – ed.] its personnel. Information about the placement and pressing of the enemy. Adjusting artillery strikes, non-violent resistance – these are all things that everyone can do and thus bring our victory closer." 

More details: The NRC called on Ukrainians to inform them about invaders' actions via a Telegram-bot or a special web-form

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News