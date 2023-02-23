All Sections
Ukrainian partisans help Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage point in southern Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 15:34
Partisans on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast handed the information on the location of a Russian ammunition storage point over to Ukraine’s Armed Forces: the target was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Press service of the National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Ukraine's Armed Forces carried out an artillery shelling on a Russian ammunition storage point in the vicinity of one of the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The NRC reports that the exact information from the local resistance movement helped to find out about the location of the storage point and adjust the targeting.

Quote: "We emphasise once again that partisanship is not only direct actions aimed at undermining the enemy's military equipment and [killing – ed.] its personnel. Information about the placement and pressing of the enemy. Adjusting artillery strikes, non-violent resistance – these are all things that everyone can do and thus bring our victory closer." 

More details: The NRC called on Ukrainians to inform them about invaders' actions via a Telegram-bot or a special web-form

