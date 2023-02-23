All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko says he does not see Ukraine's plans to attack, assessing it positively

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 16:21
Lukashenko says he does not see Ukraine's plans to attack, assessing it positively

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he did not notice any concentration of Ukrainian troops with the goal to attack his country. He assessed this trend positively.

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with Chinese media, fragments of which are posted on Telegram by his administration

Quote: "So far, as recent days have shown, we have not noticed any concentration of troops from the territory of Poland or Lithuania, let alone Ukraine, to drag us into a war. We see this as a positive."

Background:

Advertisement:

On 16 February, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army would join the Russian army in the war against Ukraine only in the event of a direct attack on Belarus. 

In the summer of 2022, the Belarusian dictator suggested that Belarusian troops might have to fight for western Ukraine so that it "would not be taken away by the West".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: