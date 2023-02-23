All Sections
Lukashenko says he does not see Ukraine's plans to attack, assessing it positively

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 February 2023, 17:21

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he did not notice any concentration of Ukrainian troops with the goal to attack his country. He assessed this trend positively.

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with Chinese media, fragments of which are posted on Telegram by his administration

Quote: "So far, as recent days have shown, we have not noticed any concentration of troops from the territory of Poland or Lithuania, let alone Ukraine, to drag us into a war. We see this as a positive."

Background:

On 16 February, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army would join the Russian army in the war against Ukraine only in the event of a direct attack on Belarus. 

In the summer of 2022, the Belarusian dictator suggested that Belarusian troops might have to fight for western Ukraine so that it "would not be taken away by the West".

