Occupied Mariupol is no longer unreachable for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Operational Command Pivden

After several explosions in the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that this axe is no longer unattainable for the Ukrainian forces.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint coordination press centre of the Defence Forces of the south of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "At this stage, we can only say that distance is a very relative notion. What is considered so distant that it is unreachable is not always like this. The Mariupol front is not absolutely unattainable for us."

Details: Humeniuk also stated that, at the moment, there are four Russian ships with no rocket carriers in the Black Sea.

Background:

On 23 February in the occupied city of Mariupol, explosions sounded for the second time during the day near the Illich Steel and Iron Works.

