All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupied Mariupol is no longer unreachable for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Operational Command Pivden

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 17:31

After several explosions in the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that this axe is no longer unattainable for the Ukrainian forces.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint coordination press centre of the Defence Forces of the south of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "At this stage, we can only say that distance is a very relative notion. What is considered so distant that it is unreachable is not always like this. The Mariupol front is not absolutely unattainable for us."

Details: Humeniuk also stated that, at the moment, there are four Russian ships with no rocket carriers in the Black Sea.

Background:

On 23 February in the occupied city of Mariupol, explosions sounded for the second time during the day near the Illich Steel and Iron Works.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News