Explosions ring out near Illich Steel Plant in Mariupol second time in a day

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 12:01

Mariupol City Council has reported that explosions rang out again on 23 February in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, near the Illich Iron and Steel Works. 

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "Mariupol. Explosions are heard again. 

Reports say there were three explosions near the Illich Iron and Steel Works (Kalmius district). There is a high chance of hitting the enemy, as the skies are clear – there is no sign of occupiers’ air defence working."

Details: Russian aircraft took off after the explosions. 

Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, has posted on his Telegram-channel that the first explosion was heard in the city at 11:02. 

Later, two more explosions rang out. Andriushchenko has said that two of them have definitely struck the premises of the Illich plant near a prison. 

He has also said there was another explosion near the airport. 

Background: 

  • Two explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on the evening of 22 February.
  • On the morning of 22 February, explosions occurred near the seaport of Mariupol where the Russian invaders stored ammunition. 
  • Explosions rocked the city of Mariupol on the night of 21 February.

