Explosions ring out near Illich Steel Plant in Mariupol second time in a day

Mariupol City Council has reported that explosions rang out again on 23 February in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, near the Illich Iron and Steel Works.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "Mariupol. Explosions are heard again.

Reports say there were three explosions near the Illich Iron and Steel Works (Kalmius district). There is a high chance of hitting the enemy, as the skies are clear – there is no sign of occupiers’ air defence working."

Details: Russian aircraft took off after the explosions.

Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, has posted on his Telegram-channel that the first explosion was heard in the city at 11:02.

Later, two more explosions rang out. Andriushchenko has said that two of them have definitely struck the premises of the Illich plant near a prison.

He has also said there was another explosion near the airport.

Background:

Two explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on the evening of 22 February.

On the morning of 22 February, explosions occurred near the seaport of Mariupol where the Russian invaders stored ammunition.

Explosions rocked the city of Mariupol on the night of 21 February.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!