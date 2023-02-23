German central power bodies will raise Ukrainian flags on 24 February

The Ukrainian flag will be raised on the building of the German Parliament, in front of the Bellevue President Palace and on the building of the German chancellor’s office on 24 February, the first anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Bild media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

It is expected that Germany’s ministries will also join the campaign to support Ukraine with this symbolic gesture.

The raising of the flag on the southwest tower of the parliament will become "an especially clear sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people", as the Bundestag administration reported on Thursday, 23 February.

Usually the black, red and gold flag of Germany is raised on three out of the four towers of the parliament, and the blue European Union flag with stars is raised on the southeast tower .

A similar campaign is planned at the official residence of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of Germany. At 7:00 on Friday, 24 February, a blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will be raised in front of the Bellevue Palace, where the main political event dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be held.

According to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany, the top federal power bodies will be allowed to raise the state flag of Ukraine on 24 February.

On 23 February, one of the central streets of London near the Russian embassy was splashed with the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag as a protest against the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

